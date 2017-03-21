Wetter Heute

In der Nacht zunehmend klar, Richtung Bodensee aber Hochnebelbildung. Am Samstag zuerst Richtung Bodensee Hochnebel bis auf rund 1200 Meter. Gegen Mittag Hochnebelauflösung. Sonst meist sonnig. Temperaturen in Vaduz am Morgen 6 bis 8 Grad und am Nachmittag 17 bis 19 Grad. Auf 2000 Metern bis 8 Grad. Im Sarganserland Fö...